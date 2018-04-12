MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s primary challengers took aim at her decision to skip a televised debate.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, state Sen. Bill Hightower and evangelist Scott Dawson criticized Ivey’s decision to not attend the Thursday debate hosted by WVTM-13 in Birmingham.

Dawson said Ivey was not elected governor and voters deserve to hear her vision. Ivey, who was lieutenant governor, became governor a year ago when then-Gov. Robert Bentley resigned.

Ivey was in Birmingham Thursday night throwing out the first pitch at the Birmingham Baron’s game.

Battle said it was unfortunate that someone seeking the gubernatorial office was at a baseball game instead of talking about the needs of the state.

Asked about her debate absences, Ivey told The Decatur Daily Thursday that her record was “an open book.”