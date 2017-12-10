PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Conservation Law Foundation and clean energy supporters are challenging a big change in how Maine compensates owners of new rooftop solar panels for energy they generate.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has scheduled oral arguments for Wednesday.

Solar installers say a push to gradually reduce such credits for new customers would dissuade residents and small businesses from installing solar panels. The groups behind the legal challenge argue the Maine Public Utilities Commission’s adopted rule does not comply with Maine law.

Conservation Law Foundation Executive Vice President Sean Mahoney said utility regulators have created a new charge and a new system of rates without proving they are reasonable.

Oral arguments come after Maine utility regulators voted on Tuesday to delay implementation of the rule from Jan. 1 to April 30.