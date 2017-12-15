BEND, Ore. (AP) — The chairman of Bend’s planning commission is resigning in frustration over low public participation and what he says is a lack of influence.

The Bulletin reports Friday that Bill Wagner told Mayor Casey Roats in a letter that Bend’s planning process is dominated by city employees

He also feels that are set in stone before they are brought to the commission for a vote and there is resistance to making any changes.

He says his biggest frustration was for the process to develop a master plan for Oregon State University’s Cascades campus.

Wagner has been on the commission in the fast-growing city since 2011 and became its chairman in 2013.

The 74-year-old will leave the commission at the end of this month.

