EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee says he was joking when he deadpanned during an interview that he’s not a Russian spy.

Chafee made the comment to WPRO-AM Friday when discussing his possible Democratic primary run for the U.S. Senate seat he lost to Sheldon Whitehouse in 2006.

Chafee has criticized the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, telling The Associated Press last week “it’s time to wrap this thing up .”

WPRO-AM asked him about a story in The Nation magazine that questioned his connections to figures with reported ties to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was indicted in the Russia probe.

Chafee responded “I am not a Russian spy,” and said he doesn’t know Manafort.

He told the AP later Friday, “nobody’s thinking that Linc Chafee’s a Russian spy.”