DETROIT (AP) — City first responders and others will be honored during the Detroit Public Safety Foundation’s Above and Beyond Awards.

The ceremony will be held Thursday evening at the Detroit Marriott at downtown’s Renaissance Center.

Detroit police say the city’s Medal of Valor, Purple Heart, Public Safety Partner and City Change Maker awards will be presented. The Medal of Valor is given to first responders when their acts of service extend beyond the normal demands of service.

The awards will be presented by Detroit Police Chief James Craig and Fire Commissioner Eric Jones.