DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A ceremony is scheduled in suburban Detroit for graduates of a Wayne County prosecutor’s office citizens’ academy.

The program starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Henry Ford College’s Mazzara Conference Center in Dearborn.

The academy is a free, seven-week program that provides insight into Wayne County’s criminal justice system.

Katrina Carmichael and Detroit police Sgt. Sam Mackie also will be honored for their contributions to the community.

The prosecutor’s office says Carmichael started SADA’s (Sisters Against Domestic Abuse) House after her sister was slain in 2003 and has assisted many domestic violence victims.

Mackie is a Detroit police homicide investigator. The prosecutor’s office says Mackie “is invested in making sure all Wayne County child homicide cases are properly investigated” and “assists less-experienced Detroit police child abuse unit officers.”