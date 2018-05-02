HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A new lab specializing in digital forensics is operating in Huntsville, Alabama.
The FBI and local leaders held a ceremony Wednesday to mark the opening of the Tennessee Valley Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory.
The center is one of 17 such facilities in nationwide specializing in training and the analysis of digital evidence.
The FBI will provide the facility, equipment and training for the lab. Local agencies will provide staffing for the center including the city of Huntsville police; sheriff’s departments in Etowah and Madison counties; and the Alabama National Guard Counterdrug program.
The U.S. attorney’s office for north Alabama will help as a prosecuting agency. The lab is located at Redstone Arsenal.