DALLAS (AP) — Jim Moroney, chairman, president and chief executive of the A.H. Belo Corp., will retire at the mid-May meeting of the board of the parent company of The Dallas Morning News.

The newspaper reports the retirement was announced Tuesday. He will be succeeded by cousin Robert W. Decherd (DEH’-kurd), who had preceded the 61-year-old Moroney as CEO.

Moroney and Decherd are both great-grandsons of George B. Dealey, the first and longest tenured publisher of the DMN.

Moroney became publisher of the newspaper in 2001 and relinquished the position last month.

During Moroney’s tenure, the DMN won Pulitzer Prizes in 2004, 2006 and 2010 and was a finalist in other years.