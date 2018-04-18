ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two gem-encrusted tiaras that are more than 100 years old have been stolen from a St. Louis museum.

Staff at the Missouri History Museum noticed the gold and silver tiaras were gone during a routine check Monday of an exhibit on St. Louis history. The tiaras were awarded in 1894 and 1896 to debutantes at the Veiled Prophet ball, which is held each December. The ball dates to 1878.

The museum said in a statement that it had turned over all evidence and security footage. The tiaras have been in the Missouri Historical Society’s collection since the 1960s and have been part of the “Seeking St. Louis” exhibit since 2005.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis police.