DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Workers have been spending the last two months refurbishing seven statues that for more than a century have adorned the Dubuque County Courthouse.

The Telegraph Herald reports that Giese Architectural Roofing Co. and Fred Jackson Tuckpointing have been working to rehab the statues.

Randy Klauer is president of Klauer Construction Co., the general contractor overseeing a larger courthouse renovation project. He says the statue refurbishments weren’t originally planned, but were added to the project after crews saw how damaged the statues were.

Chris Soeder is the facilities maintenance superintendent for Dubuque County. He says the statues are original to the courthouse, which was finished in 1891.

Soeder estimates repairs will cost about $125,000.

Giese General Manager Dan Leibfried says the statues are expected to be re-installed this summer.

