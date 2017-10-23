WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — More than a century after Joseph McCoy’s death, people in Wichita celebrate the life of the man who made the cowboy an American icon.

The Wichita Eagle reports that historians, cowboys and musicians came together Sunday to honor the Illinois livestock trader buried on Oct. 22, 1915, at Wichita’s Maple Grove Cemetery.

McCoy had the idea 150 years ago of driving cattle from near San Antonio north into Oklahoma and then on to Kansas to rail hubs. Jim Gray, director of the National Drovers Hall of Fame in Ellsworth, says McCoy was the man responsible for much of what is considered the cowboy heritage.

