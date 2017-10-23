WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — More than a century after Joseph McCoy’s death, people in Wichita celebrate the life of the man who made the cowboy an American icon.
The Wichita Eagle reports that historians, cowboys and musicians came together Sunday to honor the Illinois livestock trader buried on Oct. 22, 1915, at Wichita’s Maple Grove Cemetery.
McCoy had the idea 150 years ago of driving cattle from near San Antonio north into Oklahoma and then on to Kansas to rail hubs. Jim Gray, director of the National Drovers Hall of Fame in Ellsworth, says McCoy was the man responsible for much of what is considered the cowboy heritage.
___
Most Read Stories
- ICE agents arrest man inside Oregon house without warrant
- Instant analysis: Three thoughts from the Seahawks' romp over the Giants at MetLife Stadium
- I-5’s Uncle Sam: 50 years and still ticked off near Chehalis
- Seahawks gain control of their emotions, and the ball, to finally break loose from Giants, 24-7
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com