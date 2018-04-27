Share story

By
The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Retired usher Phil Coyne turned 100 on Friday, and the Pittsburgh Pirates threw a party.

Coyne was honored before Friday’s game against St. Louis. An usher since 1936, Coyne decided to retire just before opening day because of complications from a hip injury.

The Pirates estimate Coyne worked over 6,000 games at Forbes Field, Three Rivers Stadium and PNC Park.

A plaque was dedicated between sections 26 and 27 at PNC Park, where he had worked since the ballpark opened in 2001.

Coyne’s uniform and employee identification badge were donated to baseball’s Hall of Fame, which sent a proclamation in his honor.

“”Phil is truly a Pittsburgh legend and, as we have said, legends never retire,” Pirates president Frank Coonelly said. “Phil is a historic figure not only with the Pirates, but also within Major League Baseball.”

The Associated Press