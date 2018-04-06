HAWESVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A company that produces aluminum is adding more than 250 jobs and investing over $100 million to improve one of its smelters in Kentucky.
The Messenger-Inquirer of Owensboro reports Gov. Matt Bevin announced Wednesday that Century Aluminum will invest roughly $116.5 million for improvements to the smelter in Hawesville and bring back more than 250 full-time jobs. In the fall 2015, Century closed three potlines and laid off about 320 workers at the smelter in a dispute over electricity prices.
Hancock County Industrial Foundation Director Mike Baker says the jobs will pay around $60,000 a year.
Bevin’s announcement says Century will upgrade its smelting technology and train new and existing employees to use the new equipment.
The Hawesville plant produces metal required for defense, aerospace and electrical industries.
___
Information from: Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, http://www.messenger-inquirer.com