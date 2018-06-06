LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A group of Kansans hoping to form a third party with moderate candidates didn’t collect enough signatures to get candidates on this year’s ballot.

Scott Morgan of Lawrence, one of the primary proponents of the Party of the Center, said organizers will keep working to get candidates on the 2020 ballot.

KCUR reports Morgan left the GOP after losing a 2014 primary challenge to Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. He says he still believes enough Kansans are fed up with the current Republican and Democratic parties to make a third party viable.

Morgan said poor planning contributed to the failed effort to gain enough signatures before a June 1 deadline. Organizers hope to get the rest of the necessary signatures to formally register the party by later this summer.