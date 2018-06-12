SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A wildfire in central Utah fed by dry conditions and swift wind has consumed more than 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) and burned a cabin.

The U.S. Forest Service said Tuesday the Trail Mountain fire northwest of Orangeville began as a prescribed burn but grew out of control last week.

Spokeswoman Rosann Fillmore says no homes have been evacuated and no buildings have been damaged aside from the cabin in the Manti-La Sal National Forest.

The fire is 10 percent contained.

Rain forecast for later this week may help halt the wildfire.

A second blaze roughly 100 miles (160 kilometers) north, called the Willow Creek fire, has burned less than 1 square mile (3 square kilometers).

Officials across the western U.S. have worried that the dry winter will lead to a dangerous fire season this summer.