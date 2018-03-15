TEMPLE, Texas (AP) — Police in Central Texas have captured a 47-year-old man identified as a suspect in the deaths of two men at an auto parts store.

Temple police said Theodore Dwayne Sims was arrested Thursday in nearby Harker Heights. Police statements identified him as the suspect in the deaths of two men at the O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Temple.

Authorities say police were called to the store late Wednesday and found the bodies. Police spokeswoman Ellen Morton declined to say how they died or whether they worked at the store.

Sims has been charged with aggravated assault relating to a Wednesday incident at a NAPA Auto Parts store in nearby Belton.

Sims has been booked into the Bell County Jail in Belton without bond. Jail records show no attorney for him.