WACO, Texas (AP) — A Central Texas man described by a McLennan County prosecutor as a “serial domestic abuser” has been sentenced by a judge in Waco to 20 years in prison for assaulting the mother of his son.

The 20-year term was the maximum jurors in state District Judge Ralph Strother’s court could recommend for 42-year-old Danny Wayne Alcoser. The former mechanic and tow truck operator from Hewitt was convicted of three counts related to abuse. Two of the counts also carried $10,000 fines.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports testimony showed Alcoser physically assaulted the mother of his young son at least four times beginning in October 2015 and also assaulted another woman in adjacent Hill County by choking her in front of her twin daughters and stuffing a comforter down her throat.

