NEW YORK (AP) — Elected officials and community members have dedicated the future Central Park site for the Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony Woman Suffrage Movement Monument.

New York City parks officials say the monument will be the first figurative piece depicting real women in Central Park, and the park’s first commemorative sculpture installation since 1965.

The monument is slated for a 2020 unveiling on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. It will stand on the Mall in Central Park on Literary Walk.

Monday’s dedication celebrates the centennial of women’s suffrage in New York State.

Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver says ‘it’s long past time for us to honor the enormous contributions New York’s women have made to the fight for gender equity.