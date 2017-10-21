BEND, Oregon (AP) — A judge has thrown out a former security guard’s purported confession to killing a woman at the central Oregon community college where he worked.
Deschutes County Judge A. Michael Adler on Friday ruled that it wasn’t clear if Edwin Lara invoked his constitutional right to an attorney.
But Adler allowed some evidence obtained from Lara’s statements, including the finding of the body of 23-year-old Kaylee Sawyer. Adler ruled detectives would have found the body in the open off a highway west of Redmond without Lara’s statements.
The 32-year-old Lara is accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and killing Sawyer in July 2016 while on duty as a Central Oregon Community College security guard.
Most Read Stories
- Give to panhandlers or don’t? Some towns try cracking down
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch watches Raiders game from the stands, rides BART train after being ejected
- Seattle startup co-founder Matt Bencke was ‘a force of nature’ | Obituary
- A chilly La Niña winter likely in Pacific Northwest, but don’t fret about drenching of last year
- Check out this new drone footage of the Bertha-dug Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
The California Highway Patrol later arrested Lara after a high-speed chase on the main freeway along the West Coast.