BEND, Ore. (AP) — Bend-based St. Charles Health System has announced layoffs and pay cuts in an effort to avoid a $25 million to $35 million shortfall in 2018.

The hospital says it will eliminate 30 jobs, mainly nonclinical support staff whose duties can be absorbed by other employees. St. Charles has also offered voluntary buy-outs to employees.

The system will cut pay for salaried workers by 5 percent for at least six months starting early next year, and will reduce executive team salaries by 10 percent for at least nine months.

Central Oregon’s largest employer operates all four of the region’s hospitals. Officials announced in May that financial problems were forcing them to scale back a much-needed expansion of the Bend hospital.