BEND, Ore. (AP) — A central Oregon deputy authorities say shot and seriously injured a man driving in a dangerous manner toward him and another deputy has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel on Friday said that Deputy Christopher Jones lawfully used deadly force when he shot Brandon A. Berrett in October near Bend.

Hummel says five deputies, including two trainees along to observe, went to arrest Jones on a probation violation.

Authorities say Berrett attempted to flee in a car and came within inches of Jones when Jones opened fire, hitting Berrett twice.

Berrett was taken into custody and transported to a hospital where he remained for two weeks. He’s being held on a parole violation, and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Barrett’s parents say their son would never intentionally hurt anyone.