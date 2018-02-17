HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — The YWCA of Adams County is again helping teens find reasonably priced prom dresses.
Television station KSNB reports that the fifth annual Gowns for Good event kicks off this Saturday in Hastings. Public shopping also will be open Sunday, Monday, Friday, Feb. 24 and Feb. 25.
The cost of the donated dresses is $30 apiece. The money collected goes to support local youth programs.
The dress sale is being held in the YMCA’s new building in Hastings. There is a seamstress on site to offer expertise in fits, alterations and any changes to the dresses.
Those seeking more information may call Carissa Uhrmacher at 402-462-8821.
Information from: KSNB-TV, http://www.nbcneb.com.