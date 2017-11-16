PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Central Maine Power President and CEO Sara Burns is stepping down at the end of the year.

The utility’s parent company, Avangrid Inc., announced Thursday that Burns is retiring after leading the company for nearly 20 years, starting as president in 1998 and CEO in 2005.

She will join the Avangrid Networks Board of Directors in January.

Bob Kump, CEO of Avangrid Networks Inc., praised Burns as “a civic leader in Maine and a respected professional throughout the energy industry.”

She serves on the Board of Directors of Colby College and the Mitchell Institute. She’s also chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Maine & Co.