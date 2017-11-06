MANILLA, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say first responders have rescued a central Indiana woman whose car began filling with water that was flowing over a rural road.

They say Master Trooper Mike Ooley, Rush County deputies and Manilla firefighter Phil Ramsey responded to the incident Monday afternoon near the town of Manilla, located about 30 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Dispatchers advised the pregnant woman, 22-year-old Addison Pugh of Manilla, to climb out of a car window and onto the roof of the vehicle to await rescuers. Police say Ramsey slowly drove his four-wheel-drive truck into the water with Ooley in its bed, and they got Pugh into the truck and then backed the truck out of the water.

Pugh wasn’t injured.