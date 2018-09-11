ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed formal charges against a central Indiana woman who had been drinking and was taking a nap while her 2-year-old son crawled into a hot car and later died.
Britni Nicole Wihebrink of Daleville was charged Tuesday with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice. She’s being held without bond. Her initial hearing is set for Sept. 24.
A probable cause affidavit says her son, 2-year-old Jaxon Stults, was found “very hot and stiff” in her car about 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 and died in an ambulance taking him to a hospital.
The National Weather Service said high temperatures topped 90 that day in the Daleville area about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.
Court records don’t list an attorney for Wihebrink.