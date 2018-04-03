MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — The central Indiana community of Muncie is getting increased security at its city court.
The Star Press reports City Council members voted Monday to earmark funds for an X-ray scanner, walk-through scanner and a security wand for the court. When in session, city court in Muncie takes place in the auditorium where City Council also meets.
The total cost of the equipment is nearly $37,000. The police department and city court will be responsible for staffing the security checkpoint.
City Court Judge Amanda Dunnuck says the security equipment represents “money well spent.” She says there have been two recent incidents where court staff felt threatened.

Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com