NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana city hopes to keep visitors to its parks safe from lightning strikes with a system that detects them.

The Noblesville Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday it has purchased AnythingWeather Communications’ iStrike Lightning Detection System. Nine lightning detectors have been installed at golf courses, sports fields, pools and other sites

The system alerts park staff when lightning is detected within 20 miles. It will activate a strobe light when lightning is detected within 12 miles, and a horn sounds with a strobe light when it’s detected within 8 miles. At that point, park staff will end any outdoor park programs and evacuate the area.

When lighting is not detected for 30 minutes, the system will sound three short horn blasts to indicate an all clear.