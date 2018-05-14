MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (AP) — A small central Illinois community is receiving $1.5 million in federal funds to revitalize its aging downtown infrastructure.
The (Quincy) Herald-Whig reports Mount Sterling plans to use the funds to make its sidewalks more handicapped-accessible. The city will also install LED lighting and update its streetscape.
The money is part of the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Enhancement Program. The department awarded $36 million in federal funding to 53 projects across the state. The projects are designed to encourage travel by means other than car.
Mount Sterling will put in around $500,000 of its own money to make the project a reality. City council approved a measure earlier this year to issue bonds as a way to raise the necessary funds.
