SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A federal grand jury in central Illinois has returned a two-count child pornography indictment against a 20-year-old man.

Taylor Vanderploeg of Urbana faces a count each of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Prosecutors say the first count alone carries up to 40 years in prison because Vanderploeg is a repeat offender. The other count carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

A statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Springfield says Vanderploeg was on probation at the time for a 2017 conviction for possession of child pornography in Iroquois County. He’s already a registered sex offender.

Jurors returned the indictment Wednesday. Vanderploeg was originally arrested on a criminal complaint March 28 and ordered held.

A message seeking comment Wednesday evening from his public defender wasn’t returned.