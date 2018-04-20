MACKINAW, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a central Illinois man has died in an officer-involved shooting.
Tazewell County Chief Deputy Jeff Lower tells WEEK-TV that officers went to a house in rural Mackinaw Friday morning in response to a call of a possibly suicidal subject with a gun.
Lower says a 19-year-old man came out of the house and pointed a weapon toward at least one officer, and a Tazewell County sheriff’s deputy then shot him in self-defense.
The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name hasn’t been released.
Lower said he had a history of mental problems.
Lower says a deputy also was transported to a hospital, but it wasn’t clear why.
Mackinaw is about 20 miles southeast of Peoria.