CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois city has approved a $93,000 settlement for an unarmed man who was shot in the shoulder by a police officer.
WAND-TV reports the Champaign City Council voted 8-0 Tuesday to approve the settlement with 23-year-old Dehari Banks that includes attorney’s fees.
Officer James Hobson shot Banks after trying to stop his car June 11 for an alleged traffic violation. Banks reportedly crashed his vehicle and then fled on foot.
Hobson described the shooting in a written report as accidental. He said he was chasing Banks on foot with his gun drawn when he slipped and accidentally fired.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz decided in August not to pursue criminal charges against Hobson. She says squad car video and audio from a microphone Hobson was wearing supported his account.
___
Information from: WAND-TV, http://www.wandtv.com