BOISE, Idaho (AP) — More firefighters are being called in to fight a fast-growing central Idaho wildfire that has been classified as one of the top priorities in the region.

The Sharps fire about 6 miles (10 kilometers) east of Bellevue on Tuesday nearly doubled in size to 54 square miles (140 square kilometers) and started burning into the Sawtooth National Forest.

Fire spokeswoman Kim Osborn says about 150 firefighters are at the blaze with more arriving. She says they face tough conditions Tuesday with temperatures in the 90s, low humidity, gusty winds and steep terrain.

Some residents on the Little Wood Reservoir have been told to evacuate, and area closures are in place.

Authorities say somebody shooting an exploding target on Sunday started the fire that’s burning in grass and timber.