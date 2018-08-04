BELLEVUE, Idaho (AP) — A central Idaho wildfire grew to 100 square miles (260 square kilometers) on Saturday and entered remote, mountainous terrain.

Nearly 500 firefighters are battling the Sharps Fire about 6 miles (10 kilometers) east of the small city of Bellevue that is burning timber, grass and brush.

Authorities say the wildfire’s transition into more remote areas means aircraft and firefighters on foot will be used rather than fire engines and bulldozers.

The fire is 43 percent contained, with full containment expected by Aug. 12.

Authorities say the fire was started by a Bellevue man shooting exploding targets on July 29. He could be held responsible for the cost of fighting the fire, which reached $2 million on Friday.