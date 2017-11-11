HAILEY, Idaho (AP) — The central Idaho city of Hailey is considering changes to its flood plain ordinance following flooding earlier this year along the Big Wood River.
The Idaho Mountain Express reports (http://bit.ly/2zzm3qF) that the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission is meeting Tuesday to discuss the changes.
The changes include amending the Flood Hazard Overlay District ordinance to match state guidelines provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Proposed changes also include increasing the city’s oversight of installations such as landscaping land berms that can backup flood waters.
Information from: Idaho Mountain Express, http://www.mtexpress.com