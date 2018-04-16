OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky building will be the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum when it opens in October after a name change.
The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports the International Bluegrass Music Center has been talked about for years but, museum executive director Chris Joslin says people didn’t understand what a “bluegrass center” was.
Joslin says he had to explain that it was a hall of fame and museum, so they decided to call it that.
Joslin says the museum reached an agreement with Nashville, Tennessee-based International Bluegrass Music Association to house the Hall of Fame for the next 20 years, with an option to renew.
Joslin says the name change will bring the museum in line with the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.
