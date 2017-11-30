LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A new center to treat hepatitis C patients has opened in Kentucky.
University of Louisville Hospital says the center is needed: Kentucky has the nation’s highest infection rate for the blood-borne disease that can damage the liver. UofL Hospital Hep C Center opened Wednesday morning and saw its first patients later in the day.
Family nurse practitioner Barbra Cave, who leads the center, says only a few places exist in the area for treatment of the disease.
In the past, treating hepatitis C was a difficult process that lasted nearly a year and had multiple side effects.
Most Read Stories
- Former Mariner Bret Boone apologizes after making light of sexual harassment in message to reporter
- Microsoft plans multibillion-dollar expansion, renovation of Redmond campus WATCH
- Matt Lauer is fired at NBC, accused of crude misconduct VIEW
- Analysis: Six candidates to fill the UW Huskies' offensive coordinator opening
- Garrison Keillor fired for 'inappropriate behavior' VIEW
Ashutosh Barve, the center’s medical director, said the current treatment involves taking one pill daily for 8-12 weeks and it has minimal side effects.