DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Dubuque health center has agreed to pay nearly $48,000 to settle allegations that employees without proper credentials filled or refilled prescriptions.
Federal prosecutors said in a news release Wednesday that Crescent Community Health Center will pay $40,000 in penalties regarding eight refills of controlled substances. Also, Crescent will pay more than $7,500 in penalties regarding 71 initial prescriptions or refills for noncontrolled medications that were paid for by Medicare or Medicaid.
The accusations cover a five-month period in 2013.
Crescent officials say they disagreed with the government allegations and say the alleged infractions occurred when Crescent’s medical director was on medical leave.
The officials say they’ve settled the case rather than incur costly legal expenses.