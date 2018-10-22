NEW DELHI (AP) — The center-left Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa party has won the most seats in Parliamentary elections in Bhutan, a South Asian country in the eastern Himalayan mountain range with a population of around 800,000 people.

The Election Commission of Bhutan says the party had won 30 National Assembly seats and the Druk Phuensum Tshogpa party had secured 17 seats in Oct. 18 elections.

The commission says that turnout was about 71 percent with about 313,000 eligible voters casting a ballot.

The elections were only the third since Bhutan transitioned from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy in 2008.

Party leader and Prime Minister-elect Lotay Tshering campaigned on a pledge to reduce income inequality.

The World Bank measuring inequality in 2013 ranked Bhutan after Cambodia and before Ghana.