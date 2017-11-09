BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a 106-year-old man has died of injuries suffered in a fire in his Baltimore home.

Fire department officials tell local media that Lloyd Taylor was injured Sunday in a fire in his home near Coppin State University. He suffered second-degree burns to his hands, arms, and chest, and was taken to a hospital.

Authorities say Taylor died Wednesday from respiratory failure caused by smoke inhalation.

Officials say the blaze was caused by cooking.