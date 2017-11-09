BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a 106-year-old man has died of injuries suffered in a fire in his Baltimore home.
Fire department officials tell local media that Lloyd Taylor was injured Sunday in a fire in his home near Coppin State University. He suffered second-degree burns to his hands, arms, and chest, and was taken to a hospital.
Authorities say Taylor died Wednesday from respiratory failure caused by smoke inhalation.
Officials say the blaze was caused by cooking.
Most Read Stories
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- King County voters approve more taxes as Proposition 1 passes easily
- Mitzi Johanknecht edging incumbent John Urquhart in King County sheriff's race WATCH