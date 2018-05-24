TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau says Oklahoma City’s population has increased as many areas throughout the state see slowed growth or even a decline in residents.

The Tulsa World reports that recent census estimates show Oklahoma City grew by 0.7 percent to more than 643,600 residents during the year-period ending July 1.

Oklahoma’s fastest-growing city was Piedmont, which grew by 4.9 percent to nearly 7,750. The city sits west of Edmond in Canadian County.

Tulsa is the second-largest city in the state after Oklahoma City. But census data show the city’s population declined 0.4 percent last year to fewer than 402,000 residents.

Tulsa joins Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore and Milwaukee among major cities that have seen population declines in the past year.

