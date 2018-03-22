LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The latest U.S. Census figures show that Nebraska’s rural-urban population divide continues to grow.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties grew about 10 percent from 2010-2017, an increase of more than 96,000 people. The state’s 90 other counties collectively lost about 2,300 people.

Lancaster County’s population growth was almost evenly split between migration and natural growth, which is when there are more births than deaths. The county is part of the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area.

David Drozd is a research coordinator for the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He says the University of Nebraska-Lincoln draws in many people to the area. Lincoln also hasn’t lost any major employers and has a large amount of state and federal jobs.

___

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com