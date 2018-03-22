LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Recent census figures show that many of Arkansas’ smaller counties shrank in population, but larger counties saw growth.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the U.S. Census Bureau publicly released its latest population estimates on Thursday.

Population experts say most metropolitan areas in Arkansas and nationwide have added to their populations since 2010, while about half of micropolitan areas shrank. Micropolitan areas have populations of at least 10,000 but fewer than 50,000.

The figures show 40 of the state’s 75 counties shrank from 2016 to 2017. But together those counties’ populations made up not even 806,400 people last year. The total population in the state’s 35 counties that showed growth was estimated at nearly 2.2 million people.

Experts are anticipating population changes that may alter political boundaries and the state’s priorities.

