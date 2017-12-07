WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut town’s feathered celebrity has been taken back to his natural habitat.

Kevin the Turkey wandered freely in Wethersfield for years. Residents say they’ve enjoyed seeing the bird, which has several thousand members on a Facebook fan page and Kevin-themed merchandise at a local store.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says police contacted them about moving the bird, citing safety concerns.

DEEP spokesman Christ Collibee says they picked Kevin up Wednesday and released him to a safe location.

Collibee says Kevin has given a “written promise” to continue eating roots, bulbs and leaves.