SANDWICH, Mass. (AP) — Two celebrity-named harbor seal pups rescued in Maine earlier this year have been rehabilitated and set free on a Massachusetts beach.

“Giseal Bündchen” and “Sealondardo DiCaprio’ were released Tuesday on Scusset Beach on Cape Cod by workers at the nonprofit National Marine Life Center. Video shows the seals make their way toward the water after being set free from their cages.

Giseal, named after supermodel Gisele Bündchen, was taken to the rehabilitation center on Buzzards Bay after it was found abandoned by its mother on Chebaugue Island, Maine, in June. Sealonardo, named after Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, also was rescued in Maine, on Great Spruce Head Island, in May.

The pups were taught to swim and eat fish.