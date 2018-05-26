IPSWICH, Mass. (AP) — The ceiling of a centuries old Massachusetts church has collapsed, raining thousands of pounds of wood and plaster into its sanctuary.

The roof of Living Faith United Methodist Church in Ipswich fell on Friday, just hours before a group of up to 100 people was scheduled to meet.

No one was injured. An Ipswich building commissioner says the church’s age is likely to blame for the roof collapsing. The church was built in the 1850s.

The floor is littered with several feet of piled up boards, nails and plaster.

The church will temporarily relocate its services to Ascension Memorial Church on County Street.