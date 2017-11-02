CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A 30-year-old Cedar Rapids man has pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing child pornography.
The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Iowa says Craig Watters entered the plea Wednesday in Cedar Rapids’ federal court.
At the hearing, Watters said that he knowingly distributed child pornography in 2014 and that he had been convicted of receiving child porn in 2009.
Watters faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 40 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced at a later date.
