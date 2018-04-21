CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Indian Creek Nature Center in eastern Iowa’s Cedar Rapids has announced that its Amazing Space facility has achieved Net Zero Energy certification.
The center — Iowa’s only nonprofit nature center — reached the goal using on-site solar panels, making it the first building in Linn County to achieve the status.
A “net zero energy” building means the total amount of energy it uses annually is equal to the amount of renewable energy created on the site.
Net Zero Energy is a certification administered by the International Living Future Institute based in Seattle.
