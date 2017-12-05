CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The city of Cedar Rapids has banned the use of fireworks within city limits just days before the state’s second period of legal sales and use begins.

The council signaled its plans last week with its initial vote to advance the ban. Television station KGAN reports that the council finalized adoption of the ordinance Tuesday. That means the new ordinance will go into effect before Sunday, when the next state-approved fireworks sale-and-use period begins.

The council also passed new rules last month restricting where fireworks could be sold in the city.

Cedar Rapids city leaders decided to install new ordinances regarding fireworks use after an increase in injuries and noise complaints during the first legal fireworks period.

