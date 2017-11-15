CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Rapids officials have taken the first steps to make it tougher for fireworks vendors to set up for sales.

Television station KCRG reports that the Cedar Rapids City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to advance an ordinance that would restrict fireworks sales to industrial zoning areas.

The vote to pass the first reading of the ordinance was 8-0. It must pass two more readings to take effect.

Cedar Rapids City Council members also are set to vote Nov. 28 on a proposal to completely ban on the use of fireworks anywhere in the city.

