CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — The Cedar Falls Police Department is now accepting applications for a public safety officer.

The northeastern Iowa city is seeking qualified candidates to test for the position, which has a starting annual pay of $51,000, while police academy certified candidates begin at more than $56,000. The maximum pay is more than $74,000.

Applicants must have two years of post-high school education consisting of 60 semester or 90-quarter hours from an accredited college or university. Candidates must also meet the minimum hiring standards of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

Testing will be conducted in Cedar Falls on Dec. 2. The deadline for applications is Wednesday.

Those interested may email jobs@cedarfalls.com or contact the Cedar Falls Police Department at 319-273-8612.